If I were a tourist passing through Georgia and happened to look at a map of our Great State, I might think I had fallen into the Twilight Zone. I live in Forsyth, which is not in Forsyth County but in Monroe County. Monroe is in Walton County. Forsyth County is north of Decatur, which is not in Decatur County. That is way down on the Florida line, one county over from Thomas County, which is not where Thomaston is. Thomasville in in Thomas County, right below Colquitt County. By the way, Colquitt is in Miller County. Are you confused, yet?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO