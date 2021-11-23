ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Flash Robberies On The Rise; Retailers Warn Thieves That They Will Be Caught

nbcpalmsprings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Northern California over the weekend, a mob of more than 80 people ransacked a Nordstrom department store, using their cars to block off the street as they began looting. Witnesses say that many of these brazen thieves wore ski masks and carried weapons such as crowbars. As we...

nbcpalmsprings.com

CBS News

Mobs of looters target Bay Area retailers for third straight day

Looters targeting Bay Area businesses struck again Sunday evening, with smash-and-grab thieves hitting a mall in Hayward, California and taking merchandise from a Lululemon store in San Jose, CBS San Francisco reports. It was the third day in a row that large mobs of robbers went after retailers in the...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Thieves Target San Francisco Dispensary

Surveillance cameras captured a burglary taking place at BASA, the cannabis dispensary on Grove Street in San Francisco last week. “I was angry when I saw the footage,” said Anisa Alazraie, her father owns the dispensary. The burglary is upsetting enough — but this is the fifth burglary at their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Louis Vuitton
Morristown Minute

"Flash Mob" Robberies and Their Impact on Morristown Residents

A police car is parked outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, the site of a recent mass theft.Photograph: Danielle Echeverria/AP. Over the last two weeks, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen a growing number of flash mob robberies. Last week a string of flash mob robberies targeted Union Square stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s on Friday, 11/19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Suspects quizzed over California flash mob robbery

Three people suspected of being part of a robbery flash mob were being questioned Tuesday, the latest in a series of violent thefts in California involving sometimes dozens of people. At least 20 raiders in four cars took part in a smash-and-grab at a Los Angeles department store Monday evening, taking a sledgehammer to the display window and loading up on men's clothing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flash mob thefts terrorize US retailers ahead of Christmas

US retailers are adding security and locking up goods after flash mob heists involving dozens of thieves at once stunned luxury stores in the San Francisco area and beyond, as the holiday shopping season opens. In the most shocking of recent thefts, around 80 masked people in 25 cars raided a high-end Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California east of San Francisco on Saturday, plundering its first-floor luxury goods counters in just a few minutes before fleeing. That took place one day after 40 people drove up and swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, emptying its shelves in seconds before jumping in cars to speed away. And near Chicago, also hit by a series of similar thefts, a gang of 14 crooks swept into a Louis Vuitton store in the Oak Brook suburb, snatching more than $100,000 worth of luxury bags and garments. It was the third such attack on a Chicago-area Vuitton outlet in a month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Thieves target high-end retail stores across Bay Area

Thieves target high-end retail stores across Bay Area. Thieves hit Louis Vuitton in San Francisco's Union Square. Governor Newsom addresses Bay Area organized crime problem. Judge doesn’t revoke Henry Ruggs’ bail after missing alcohol test; he will be on 24/7 alcohol monitoring. Eagle snatches shark from fisherman of Dunedin Causeway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Retail Business#Robber#Organized Crime#Third Person#Nordstrom#Oakland Resident#El Paseo Jewelers
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Retail Robberies: Timeline and Latest Police Updates

Retailers in the Bay Area are on edge after a series of large mobs of people stormed stores over the weekend and robbed them of their merchandise. The wave of crimes has prompted officials to increase police patrols at shopping centers and even became a topic during Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Charged With Felonies in Retail Robbery at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday. About 90 people in all allegedly stormed the store on Saturday night armed with weapons, making off with more than $100,000 worth...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Thieves Mob Bay Area Retailers

Police are investigating the latest smash-and-grab flash mob robberies in the Bay Area that occurred last night at the Southland Mall in Hayward. Police say about nine people smashed cases inside Sam’s Jewelry and made off with an unknown amount of jewelry. Meanwhile, three people face charges in connection with a flash mob robbery of a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police estimate about 80 people entered the store Saturday night and began stealing merchandise. Two employees were assaulted and one employee was pepper-sprayed. Friday night, thieves hit several retail outlets in San Francisco’s Union Square.
HAYWARD, CA
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Authorities continue to investigate 'flash mob' robberies in California, Illinois

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Police in California and Illinois are searching for the people responsible for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Louis Vuitton. The hashtag “#flashmobrobbery” spread all over Twitter over the weekend. Several videos from Walnut Creek, California--just outside San...
RETAIL
NBC Bay Area

Santana Row Retail Robbery Potentially Part of Larger Scheme: Police

An organized robbery in Santana Row's Lululemon store on Sunday night has San Jose police on high alert, officials said Monday. "We're not going to forget about it. We're going to investigate it," SJPD spokesperson Christian Camarillo said. "The number one mission is to is find them, arrest and bring them back here."
SAN JOSE, CA
Siskiyou Daily

After Nordstrom robbery in California, will other retailers be next? Experts say yes.

A wave of brazen thefts at luxury and department stores such as Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom coincides with a nationwide rise in organized retail crime. A majority of retailers said that stores are increasingly being targeted and that attacks have become more violent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail association, headquartered in Washington, D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Daily News

Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga mall hit in latest rash of flash mob robberies

A Canoga Park mall was the scene of a flash mob-style robbery Wednesday night, similar to one pulled off at the Grove earlier this week. Around 7 p.m., three to five suspects entered a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga mall and stole nearly $25,000 worth of designer bags, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects entered the store, which was open at the time, and sprayed a security guard with a chemical substance before fleeing the scene in a green Ford mustang.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WPMI

Several suspects facing charges following 'flash mob' robberies, more wanted

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Nine people in San Francisco are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in a string of retail thefts. Police across the country are keeping their eyes out for the potential of more organized retail crime rings hitting stores across the country this week. A Nordstrom at The...
RETAIL
wibqam.com

As holidays near, ‘smash-and-grab’ robbers hit U.S. luxury retailers

(Reuters) – A Nordstrom department store in a Los Angeles mall on Monday night became the latest target in a string of “smash-and-grab” robberies that have hit luxury retailers in California and Illinois as the holiday shopping season approaches. The Los Angeles Police Department said it had taken three suspects...
RETAIL

