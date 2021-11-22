ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Energy Stocks Worth Scooping Up as Crude Oil Drops More Than 10%

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, oil has pulled back and is now down more than 10% from its recent high above $85. Over the past year, such pullbacks have proven to be great entry points. 3 oil and gas stocks that investors should consider buying on this correction are Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY),...

www.investing.com

Comments / 1

investing.com

3 Stumbling Stocks That Could Be Worth Much More by 2030

As much as we’d like them to, stocks don’t always go up. In fact, that’s true for even the best companies. Take Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for example. After the dot-com bubble, Amazon stock lost more than 70% of its value. Another blue-chip company, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost more than 60% of its value and didn’t recover for 16 years. However, there’s no denying that buying at those high valuations would’ve still paid off if you had held until today. In this article, I discuss three stumbling stocks that could be worth much more by 2030.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Oil plunges more than $10

Oil prices suffered one of the largest ever one-day plunges, crashing more than 11 percent on Black Friday as a new coronavirus strain sparked fears that renewed lockdowns will hurt global demand. The crash, the seventhlargest ever for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, may prompt the OPEC+ cartel to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Crude Oil#Oil And Gas#Continental Resources#Clr#Suncor Energy#Iea
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Analyst: This Oil Stock is More Stable Than Sector Peers

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to "outperform" from "sector perform" today, raising its price target to $145 from $130 as well. The firm noted that the blue-chip energy giant has a much more stable portfolio than its industry peers, putting the company in a good position to benefit from a strong future commodity cycle.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks rise by 1.0M barrels versus expected 0.5M barrel draw

However, gasoline stocks saw a slightly larger than forecast draw of 0.603 million barrels versus forecasts for a 0.5 million barrel draw. That decline took gasoline inventories to their lowest level since 2017, the EIA said. Distillate stocks also saw a larger than forecast draw of 2.0M barrels versus forecasts for a 1.0M barrel draw.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenwichTime

Stocks end mixed, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Wall Street closed out a wobbly day of trading Tuesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as gains in banks and energy companies tempered losses elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 managed to rise 0.2% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Tumbles Over 2%

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), and The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE). The Census Bureau quarterly services report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up More Than 100% From Its Recent IPO, Is This Cloud Stock a Buy?

Backblaze proposes differentiated cloud storage products. The market is already pricing in strong execution over the next several years despite growing competition. Since its initial public offering (IPO) at $16 per share on Nov. 11, Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) has already seen its stock price surge by more than 100%, and is currently trading around $31 a share. Apparently, the market appreciates the already large and still growing opportunities the cloud storage specialist is working to address.
STOCKS
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Scoop Up These 2 Stocks that Missed Earnings Estimates but Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 85%

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Crude, fuel stocks fall on more refining, rising exports -EIA

(Reuters) – U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week as refineries, enjoying strong margins due to higher fuel prices, ramped up output ahead of the winter heating season, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 12, compared with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Dropped. Yet, This Fails to Rescue Price Decline

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks sank -8.87 mmb to 1223.87 mmb in the week ended November 12. Crude oil inventory dropped -2.1 mmb to 433 mmb, compared with consensus of a +1.4 mmb increase. Inventory increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. Yet, PADD3 (Gulf Coast) slumped -4.87 mmb growth during the week. Cushing stock added +0.22 mmb to 26.6. Utilization rate added +1.2 percentage points to 87.9% while crude production slipped -0.1 mmb to 11.4M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased -0.08M bpd to 6.19M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

