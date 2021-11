Bitcoin lower as predicted as we look for a huge buying opportunity at $54,500/$54,000. Ripple crashed through the 100 day moving average at 1.1100 as predicted for an important sell signal in the medium term with huge profits on our shorts as we crash to 1.0155. However the downside is likely to be more limited now so running shorts much further is risky. Bag the cash!

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO