Lafayette Sheriff’s Office donates Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has once again donated Thanksgiving turkeys to families who may be in need.
On Monday, Sheriff Mark Garber hand delivered dozens of turkeys to Mr. Sid Williams at the El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club.Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette
The turkeys will be distributed one per family while supplies last.
No identification or prequalification is required to receive a turkey.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0