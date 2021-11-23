ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office donates Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has once again donated Thanksgiving turkeys to families who may be in need.

On Monday, Sheriff Mark Garber hand delivered dozens of turkeys to Mr. Sid Williams at the El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club.

The turkeys will be distributed one per family while supplies last.

No identification or prequalification is required to receive a turkey.

