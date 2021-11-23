ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

Scammers With Violins Spotted at Hudson Valley, New York Malls

By Bobby Welber
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the biggest shopping days of the year, upcoming police are warning Hudson Valley residents about a nationwide scam that is now impacting at least one local mall. Late Saturday the Village of Chester Police Department took to Facebook to warn about a scam outside the Chester Mall. Scammers...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Why is This Historic Hudson Valley Home So Influential?

The Hudson Valley has an extensive amount of history throughout each county. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. There have also been influential public figures that spent time and lived in the Hudson Valley. These members of society consist of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt, George Washington and Henry Hudson.
GOSHEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Hudson Valley#Fast Food Restaurants#Scammers#New York State Police
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mansion Holiday Tours You Shouldn’t Miss This Season

When you live in an area for a while, you get desensitized to all the wonders that it has to offer. We pass by so many places of historical and cultural significance, and it all fades into the background. Growing up, my parents used to take me on all these holiday tours. Typically, I was too squirmy for a regular mansion tour; however, the bright lights and decorations of Christmas had me in awe. I can still remember the crunch of the nearly frozen dirt paths walking through several grounds, and the warm smell of pine within the ornate houses. By the time I got to high school, I got so busy with extracurriculars that trips like these pretty much became nonexistent. Not to say we didn’t take in the holidays, we did, but the mansion tours took a backseat. Eventually, the idea of attending these tours slipped away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State To Revitalize 5 Hudson Valley Downtowns

More downtowns in the Hudson Valley are being revitalized thanks to New York State. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Haverstraw and Ossining will receive $10 million each in funding as the Mid-Hudson region winners of the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). As part of DRI Round...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Cruel’ New York Bill Could Deny COVID Treatment If Unvaccinated

One New York politician wants to deny COVID coverage to New Yorkers who refused to get vaccinated. Dutchess County's Executive called the bill "cruel" and wrong." On Tuesday, Democratic New York State Legislator Pat Burke announced he is introducing a bill that would allow insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID treatment if the person receiving the COVID treatment refused to get vaccinated.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Why You Should Become an Extra For Hudson Valley Film Shoots

The Hudson Valley is becoming quite the hot spot for filming lately. Back in 2019, HBO’s This Much I Know Is True starring Mark Ruffalo filmed in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, and Kingston, just to name a few places. Since then, HBO has been flooding the Hudson Valley with productions such as White House Plumbers, Sex Lives of College Girls, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Even Hallmark’s One December Night was filmed in Newburgh earlier this year, as well. This is not the first time the Hudson Valley has been used for movies and television; however, there seems to be an abundance of opportunities as of late.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Stewart’s Shops 35th Annual Holiday Match Returns

The season of giving is here and one of the most popular stops across the Hudson Valley and New York State is bringing back its popular holiday program. Stewart's Shops are back this holiday season with the Stewart's Holiday Match program. In a press release on their website Stewart's Shops writes:
CHARITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Vintage Mall Commercial Shows How Much Hudson Valley Has Changed

A vintage mall commercial was recently uncovered that shows just how different things are today. Do you remember shopping at any of these stores?. For anyone who was living in the Hudson Valley back in 1980s, you either know or maybe even completely forgotten how things used to be. Much of the area was quieter back then and things were simpler. Busy roads packed with cars have two or three lanes where there used to be just one.
SHOPPING
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy