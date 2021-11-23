Fresno County League of Mexican American Women hosting Fiesta Navideña this weekend

You can help students and have fun at a holiday event this Saturday.

Fiesta Navideña is a fundraiser hosted by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

"Fresno County League of Mexican American Women has been around for over 47 years," says Martha Espinosa. "Our mission is to enhance the community through education, through culture and through leadership. These women have laid the groundwork for an incredible program and we're excited to be able to continue those traditions. One way that we do that is to be able to give back to the community by providing scholarships.

The league has awarded $500,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship fundraiser promises food, fashion and a cultural experience!

"We're excited to be able to contribute and to help our students gain an education through our efforts," Espinosa said. "It's really a great cultural experience."