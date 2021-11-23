Grant County woman hospitalized after shooting in Marion

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Marion Monday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to 11 Colonial Park Dr. on reports of a woman who had been shot.

Responding officers found a woman, roughly 22-years-old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a Marion hospital before being transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports that she is currently in stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

