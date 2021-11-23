Former Dalton resident examines relationship between her ancestor and Helen Keller in new book

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News Betsy Emerson, who lived in Dalton from 1994-2001, discussed her new book "Letters From Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship Between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlin" on Thursday at Dalton State College's Derrell C. Roberts Library. Chamberlin was Emerson's great-great-grandfather.

"Letters From Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship Between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlin" is not "Helen's story or Ed's story," but, rather, a tale of "two lives, two people," during the course of a 40-year-plus friendship, said Betsy Emerson, the new book's author.

"I tried to let their words tell the story as much as I could," but the book isn't just letters between the pair strung together, said Emerson, who lived in Dalton from 1994-2001 with her husband and their children and returned last week to discuss her first book at several local venues, including Dalton State College's Derrell C. Roberts Library on Thursday. "It's the braiding together of their lives and stories."

Emerson heard tales growing up about her great-great-grandfather's long friendship with Keller, the blind-deaf author, disability rights advocate and political activist, but "I felt compelled to find out more," and as she began her research more than a decade ago, she realized the story would be interesting to a wider audience, not solely her family.

The best accounts of the Chamberlin family are courtesy of Keller, a prolific, detailed and eloquent letter writer — she typed most of her letters on a typewriter with Braille keys — who boasted "a tremendous thirst for knowledge," said Emerson, who exhibited her paintings for years at the Creative Arts Guild’s annual Festival while living in Dalton and was the original director of Whitfield Family Connection, then called Children and Families First.

"She was so inquisitive, so curious," and Chamberlin — who knew sign language — was "a sympathetic friend, mentor and advocate" for her and others with disabilities.

In 1888, Keller, age 8, traveled to Boston with her teacher, Annie Sullivan, to attend the Perkins School for the Blind, and they met Chamberlin, 40, a Boston Evening Transcript columnist and editor who had written several times about the Perkins School and its efforts, Emerson said. For years as a child and young adult, Keller spent weekends and holidays at Red Farm, a 30-acre working farm where the Chamberlin family made their home.

Located in the Boston suburb of Wrentham, Massachusetts, artists, intellectuals, naturalists, theologians and social reformers of the day congregated at Red Farm, "captivated" by the bucolic setting and stimulating company, Emerson said. Keller and Sullivan were "welcomed and embraced into that atmosphere," which was "a wonderful environment" for Keller.

By the time Chamberlin and Keller met, both were "famous," as her achievements — combined with the fact she was "a bubbly, charming, attractive little girl" — made her "fascinating (to) newspapermen" in this country and others, while Chamberlin "interviewed presidents and industrial titans" and "everybody knew him in Boston," said Emerson, who now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Chamberlin originally gained prominence in Chicago, where he produced some of the first reports of the Great Chicago Fire as one of the initial witnesses, and he not only wrote for the Boston Evening Transcript but wrote and edited for a national magazine, The Youth's Companion.

Chamberlin and Keller remained close for nearly five decades — they wrote about each other for publications several times — until his 1935 death, Emerson said. Keller, in fact, wrote a letter to Chamberlin's family upon learning of his death and noted that he "always understood and appreciated both" Keller and Sullivan.

Keller "adored 'Uncle Ed,'" and their relationship helped spark her social activism, Emerson said. This book illustrates the challenges Keller faced in her quest for education, and Chamberlin was an indefatigable advocate for her education.

"Things have changed in many, many ways for people with disabilities" since Keller's time, but "sadly, many of the barriers she faced are struggles those with disabilities still face today," such as bigotry from those without disabilities and refusal to provide "inclusive" spaces, Emerson said. "It happened then to her, and it's still happening now" to others with disabilities.

Emerson's book was released in September from the University of Massachusetts Press and is available from the publisher as well as from Amazon.

This book “adds new perspective on Keller and gives glimpse to an enormously important figure in her education, development and life," according to the Boston Globe.

"It's a wonderful book, beautifully written," said Jane Sample, an associate professor of English at Dalton State College. Emerson is a "gifted and talented" author.

Emerson's editor requested she cut 25,000 words from the book for its final draft, which she did, leaving 100,000 words, which was 20,000 more than her contract stipulated, Emerson said. That, as well as providing more details about Red Farm — and moving that information up earlier in the book — were the main changes she made from her initial draft.

When she began her research, she had to physically visit places from which she wanted documents, but as years passed, "more and more archives became digitally available," she said. "That made things immensely more easy."

This endeavor was "a personal mission," as well as professional, for Emerson, considering her family history, and she's pleased to discover her great-great grandfather — while flawed — was an admirable man.

Chamberlin was "a modest man who didn't seek the limelight," but a "literary" writer who "served" words, she said. "I'm confident that if I met (him), he would love me, and I would love him."