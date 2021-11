Disney World has a large number of hotels to pick from, but now a NEW choice is available. Earlier this month, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve opened. This hotel has a number of things that you might enjoy including walking access to EPCOT, Disney transportation, and more. While we’ve toured the hotel before, recently we were invited to the hotel’s official ribbon cutting ceremony and we got the chance to look at some of the rooms you can stay at while there.

