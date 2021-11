Matt Corral has one more game remaining as the quarterback of the Ole Miss Rebels. His legacy is sealed, forever to be remembered as one of the greatest to wear the Red and Blue. Of course, he threw the ball as good if not better than any QB in Ole Miss history, joining the ranks of revered Rebels quarterbacks of the past such as Charlie Conerly, Archie and Eli Manning and Chad Kelly. We'll leave it up to you the reader to decide where Corral fits in that group and who else may belong.

