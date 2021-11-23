Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Long Island home; Suspect on the run
Police are searching for a woman who stole a puppy in Suffolk County. A Yorkshire Terrier named Loli was stolen from the front yard of her family's home in West Babylon. Police say on Monday, October 18, a woman in a light-colored SUV took the dog from the home on Third Street around 9:15 a.m. The terrier is three to six months old. RELATED | FDNY shows off 6 members of K-9 unit
Naveen Dhaliwal gets a look at the FDNY's K-9 team.She has half a tail, and she is micro-chipped. Anyone who has seen the puppy or the suspect's car is asked to give Suffolk County Police a call. ALSO READ | Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station
Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway trainThey are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. ---------- * More Long Island news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 0