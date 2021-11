Household cleaning happens bit by bit every day. Most people are accustomed to washing their clothes when the hamper is filled or don’t have anything to wear. We wipe down our kitchen counter after cooking or washing dishes, and we run a duster over dusty surfaces in our home. However, circumstances change when it comes to the bedroom. Most people look at their bed as their sanctuary. It’s easy to fall into your bed after a long day without giving your bed sheets a second thought. Many people can’t even remember the last time they changed the sheets on their bed. Proper hygiene is essential in all areas of life, especially when it comes to our bedding.

