Saturday’s road game against the 6-4 Penn State Nittany Lions seemed like the type of game that Jim Harbaugh had struggled to win in years past at Michigan. This year, Harbaugh’s Wolverines were 8-1 entering Saturday. Their only loss came against then-undefeated Michigan State, so the expectations — despite playing a tough road-game environment at Happy Valley — were as high as ever. Harbaugh’s Michigan teams have crumbled in big-time games throughout his seven-year tenure at Michigan, a time in which the Wolverines possess a 57-23 record and yet still seem to have underperformed. But not Saturday.

