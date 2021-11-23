Shopping for Thanksgiving this year could cost you more

Supply chain issues are impacting household products left and right. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, people are noticing it at the grocery store.

A report by Texas A&M Agrilife said when it comes to thanksgiving items, expect to pay more.

"When we are demanding those items we are out buying those things, we are spending our income on things, there becomes less incentives to cut prices because the store because we are all showing up," David Anderson with Agrilife said.

Jim West, an Economics Professor at Baylor explained this by using a graph. The supply of turkey is low, but the demand is still high driving prices up because people will still pay top dollar for a turkey. West said this didn't just happen overnight.

"The turkeys that are available now were hatched at the beginning of the year," West said.

During the peak COVID time, demand was collapsing and it was even harder to get workers. Naturally, supply was limited. in the report, an average turkey for the last five years was one dollar and six cents per pound.

Today, the price on average is one dollar and forty-eight cents per pound.