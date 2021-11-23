ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Traveling nurses do triage at overwhelmed Wahlburgers: 'This was about helping'

By Andy Dahn
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — After a day of seminars at a nursing conference in Atlanta this month, a delegation from Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital stopped by a Wahlburgers restaurant for dinner and encountered a frantic hostess.

“She had expressed that they were short-staffed,” said nurse Jennifer Raitt. “It was probably going to take awhile before we’d be able to sit.”

Once an hour passed, nurse Sarah Steger decided to step in and offered to help serve tables.

“They looked at me like I was crazy,” she told WBBM Newsradio. “To be honest, nursing was my afterthought. I, up until the age of 12, really wanted to work at Red Lobster as a waitress—that was the dream.”

For the next few hours, that dream came true for Steger and the rest of the nurses.

“Everyone just kind of hopped in to help,” Raitt said. “We took orders, filled up sodas, you name it. We’re just always aware of everything going on. As a nurse, you do that stuff, anyway. This was about helping those people.”

Now able to add “restaurant staff” to their resumes, the two hope their night inspires others.

“I hope people learn to be human in those moments,” Raitt said. “Realize that those people are doing the best they can.”

