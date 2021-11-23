ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero man killed in fatal head-on collision in Jefferson Parish

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
 4 days ago

AVONDALE, La. ( WGNO ) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatality involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Coretta Drive in Avondale on Monday afternoon.

According to the LSP report, the head-on collision involving a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2014 GMC Sierra claimed the life of 89-year-old Anthony Talamo of Marrero, La.

An initial investigation revealed that the GMC Sierra crossed the center median and entered the westbound lanes of US90 and eventually collided with the Altima in which Talama was riding in the front passenger seat.

Despite being properly restrained, Talamo suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Altima, who was also properly restrained, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital. The driver of the Sierra was unrestrained and suffered moderate injuries and is also receiving medical treatment.

