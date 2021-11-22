Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas
BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...hayspost.com
BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0