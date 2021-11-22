ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How you can find gaming consoles this Black Friday

KHOU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortages are making video game consoles harder...

www.khou.com

CNET

Xbox Black Friday 2021 deals: Series X console restocks coming soon, game bargains live now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. In terms of holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list. And with Black Friday sales having already started -- and more coming in the days ahead -- Xbox deals are coming into focus. First, the bad news: As with the Switch and PlayStation 5, don't expect any price cuts on the Xbox consoles this year. The reason is simple: With sky-high demand and low inventory because of ongoing supply chain issues, there's no reason for Microsoft -- or retailers -- to offer incentives. They're selling every unit they can. That goes for the standard Xbox Series X and the Halo Collectors Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021 – consoles, games, and more

It’s been a long year for those wishing for Nintendo Switch deals. The Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals may have been pretty lacklustre this year, especially as the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro model was nowhere to be seen. Thankfully, Nintendo has offered up a few Black Friday deals that should lighten fans' wishlists.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Switch Deals: Console Bundle, First-Party Games, Accessories, And More

Black Friday always offers the best opportunity to stock up on gaming products at steep discounts. And if you're a Nintendo Switch user (or are eyeing a console this holiday), Black Friday tends to be even more noteworthy. Nintendo games and accessories don't receive the same year-round discounts that we regularly see for PlayStation and Xbox. Now's your chance to stock up on a bunch of Switch games for less. Also, if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle, Nintendo has brought back its familiar holiday bundle. We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Razer's crazy Black Friday deal knocks up to $1,300 off the best gaming laptop you can buy

For a few years now anytime someone asks a member of our team what the best gaming laptop is, the answer has been the same each time: The Razer Blade 15. It hasn't changed much on the outside in those years, but it didn't really need to since the design and construction were ahead of the rest when it first appeared and everyone else is now starting to catch up.
ELECTRONICS
inlander.com

Memorable Gifts: How a video game console under the tree can spark memories for decades

When I think of GOAT Christmas gifts, the three Ms come instantly to mind: Mario, Mickey Mouse. In the early 1990s, Santa brought a Super Nintendo Entertainment System down the chimney (or perhaps green warp pipe). The console bundle included the seminal classic Super Mario World, and I also received (the wildly underrated) The Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse as a secondary gift from my parents.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

These rare Black Friday Switch game deals can get you the best titles for less right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on some great Switch games are available right now at retailers across the US. If you're in the market to snap up one of the best Switch games, then now is a great time to do so for less. It's worth remembering that Nintendo Switch game deals are incredibly rare as they always seem to hold their value, and so getting any kind of discount is a bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES

