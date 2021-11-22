ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

KHP: Pedestrian killed while running on Kan. highway

SUMNER COUNTY — A 65-year-old Kansas pedestrian was killed in an accident Friday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP reported Chuck E. Flynn, 65, was running southbound at 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Nicholas James Hyde, 23, Wellington, which was eastbound on U.S. Highway 160.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man killed after being struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Wellington man is dead after being struck by a car in Wellington. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington. KWCH-TV reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Beloit, KS
Beloit, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

One critically injured, others displaced after Kan. apartment fire

WICHITA (AP) — Authorities say a fire at the Broadmoor at Chelsea apartments in north Wichita critically injured one person and displaced every resident in the complex. Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow says crews responding to an emergency call just before 6 p.m. Friday from a resident found heavy fire showing in the middle of the 12-unit complex.
Hutch Post

Judge sends Kan. woman to prison for ex-stepdad's murder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita woman to life in prison for murdering her ex-stepfather during a plot designed to get back at him for allegedly molesting her as a child. Twenty-seven-year-old Micaela L. Spencer was sentenced Tuesday to at least 50 years for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Troopers seize 78 pounds of marijuana in stop in western Neb.

KIMBALL, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 1 p.m. MT Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Hyundai Elantra speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80, near Kimball. During the traffic stop the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hutch Post

Scammers calling Reno Co. offenders to try to get money

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to know they don't request electronic payment for arrest warrants. The department said Wednesday some scammers have been calling and telling people they are a Deputy from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. They tell the person there is an arrest...
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Police#United States Currency
Hutch Post

KHP: Two hospitalized after NW Kan. head-on collision

THOMAS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Thomas County just before 10 a.m. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Dodge pickup was eastbound on County Road E just east of U.S. 83, and a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on County Road E when the two vehicles collided for an undetermined reason.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man pleads guilty to income tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return. According to court documents, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing. He pleaded guilty to submitting a false 2016 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service after failing to inform his tax preparer about a substantial number of business checks made out to him personally that he cashed instead of depositing into his business bank account. As a result, the gross income of his business that year was underreported by $139,918.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

Kan. man gets life sentence for carjacking, fatal wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for a carjacking and an accident that led to the death of another man. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence Wednesday for Darren Matthew Johnson. Johnson was convicted in May of charges that included first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. teen punched man after being caught in van

SALINA — A Salina teen was arrested on multiple requested charges that included theft and battery after an alleged incident Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Sunset Drive for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Lucas Bolen, 18, Salina, being held down by two people, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

75-year-old Kan. man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

All three defendants found guilty of Arbery murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy