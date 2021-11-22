ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

County to close COVID testing and vaccine site in January

By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kiCo_0d4Nr7zf00

Skagit County will close its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds on Jan. 28, as Public Health staff return to their regular duties.

The county also announced in a news release Friday it will increase the number of vaccine appointments for those ages 5 to 11 on Dec. 1, and will stop taking appointments for booster shots on Thursday.

“After nearly a year and a half of providing critical pandemic response services to our community, it’s time for our staff to shift and refocus on the many other responsibilities that fall on Public Health,” Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release.

The clinic first opened in April 2020, though it’s moved, closed and reopened since then.

County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the county has been offering these critical services longer and more consistently than most of its neighbors, and it’s time to slow down.

“It’s time for our PH staff to get back to our regular responsibilities, of which there are many,” she said.

Sessions said county leadership is discussing whether the county will continue to do some testing and vaccination after the fairgrounds site is closed.

It is likely that vaccinations will be given at the Public Health office, but plans for testing are unclear, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skagit County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Skagit County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Skagit County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Ph#Sessions
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
167
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy