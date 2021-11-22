County to close COVID testing and vaccine site in January

Skagit County will close its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds on Jan. 28, as Public Health staff return to their regular duties.

The county also announced in a news release Friday it will increase the number of vaccine appointments for those ages 5 to 11 on Dec. 1, and will stop taking appointments for booster shots on Thursday.

“After nearly a year and a half of providing critical pandemic response services to our community, it’s time for our staff to shift and refocus on the many other responsibilities that fall on Public Health,” Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release.

The clinic first opened in April 2020, though it’s moved, closed and reopened since then.

County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the county has been offering these critical services longer and more consistently than most of its neighbors, and it’s time to slow down.

“It’s time for our PH staff to get back to our regular responsibilities, of which there are many,” she said.

Sessions said county leadership is discussing whether the county will continue to do some testing and vaccination after the fairgrounds site is closed.

It is likely that vaccinations will be given at the Public Health office, but plans for testing are unclear, she said.