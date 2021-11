The Colorado men’s basketball team has passed its first two tests, showing mettle down the stretch in opening wins against Montana State and New Mexico. There has been plenty for Buffaloes fans to be encouraged about through two games. After struggling from 3-point range in two preseason games, CU has shot .444 from the arc. New starting point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy has electrified the offense, Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet have displayed the steady combination of leadership and production expected of seniors, and youngsters like Nique Clifford and KJ Simpson have provided sparks off the bench.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO