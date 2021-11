SAN ANGELO, TX –– Just a day before Thanksgiving, twenty-two new coronavirus infections were reported in San Angelo. According to the daily Covid-19 report, there are currently 13 patients hospitalized and the active case count has risen to 177. San Angelo Health Officials also confirmed an additional Covid fatality on Wednesday. The patient was identified as a female in her 80s from Runnels County who was unvaccinated. This puts the total death count to 470 –– 301 from Tom Green County and 169 from other counties. The daily coronavirus report will not be available until next Monday.…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO