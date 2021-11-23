ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The word with Ben Stille: The benefit of playing 30 minutes from home; a future in football; word association

By Lincoln Journal Star
ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we're taking a deeper dive...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers

Seattle at Green Bay was never going to live up to the hype, and really how could it? Karma intervenes in pro wrestling all the time, sure, but rarely in the NFL and almost never in the middle of the regular season. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Life in the Red Podcast: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and the Huskers' prospects in their season finale vs. Iowa

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy early week of news between Adrian Martinez's season-ending shoulder injury and Wednesday surgery, freshman Logan Smothers stepping into the starting lineup and what to expect Friday against Iowa in the Huskers' season finale. That, plus hoops talk ahead of Saturday's game, when Fred Hoiberg's team looks for a fourth win in a row against South Dakota.
IOWA STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

How Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wins games in the film room

Success for the University of Wisconsin defense doesn’t start on the practice field. It doesn’t stem from the weight room or recruiting trail. All those areas play a role in making the Badgers one of college football’s best defenses, slowing opposing offenses and eliminating their rushing attack. But the results the group has put on display this season begin with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard analyzing the film, breaking it into chunks for each position group to understand and identifying the opportunities for the Badgers to strike.
WISCONSIN STATE

