J.K. Rowling accuses trans activists of 'doxxing'

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

J .K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, accused three transgender activists of "doxxing" after they posted her address online last week.

Singling out a trio by name in a Twitter thread on Monday, the 56-year-old author claimed they "carefully" stationed themselves in front of her house while taking photographs in an attempt to capture her home address.

"Last Friday, my family's address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible," Rowling said.

J.K. ROWLING'S LONELY FIGHT FOR WOMEN'S RIGHTS

"I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people's actions, to delete it," Rowling added.

Rowling identified the three activists as Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, and Richard Energy.

Holly Stars, a drag queen and comedian who performs in London, said in a post on Instagram that a photo of Rowling's home was taken down because of a wave of "transphobic messages." The post, a screenshot of which was published by the Daily Mail , appeared to be signed by the other two activists and had the #transrightsarehumanrights hashtag.

The report said all three have since taken down their Twitter accounts.

Rowling went on to detail how, over the years, she's become "appalled" at seeing how other women who don't agree with a certain view of transgenderism have become "subject to campaigns of intimidation," including having their employers targeted, getting " doxxed ," and facing threats of violence.

"They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex," Rowling added.

The author has for years attracted controversy for her statements about transgender people, such as mocking the use of the gender-neutral phrase "people who menstruate" and liking a tweet that called transgender women "men in dresses." She subsequently said the "clumsy and middle-aged moment" when she liked that tweet occurred while conducting research for a novel.

Since then, she has emphasized that she is strongly opposed to discrimination against transgender people but feels that biological sex is a real concept.

In 2020, Rowling wrote an essay expressing concerns about "the dangers to young people, gay people and about the erosion of women’s and girl’s rights" and published Troubled Blood , which tells the story of a missing doctor who was suspected to have been murdered by a cross-dresser.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The main cast of the Harry Potter movies, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will be reuniting for a 20th anniversary special on HBO Max to reminisce on their adventures in filming the series. Other cast and crew joining in on the reunion include Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Gary Oldman, and Robbie Coltrane .

Rowling will be featured in archival footage but will not make an appearance in the film, a source close to the project told the Hollywood Reporter . The special will focus on the creation of the movies, specifically.

Comments / 2

