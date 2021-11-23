ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook becomes more secretive in wake of leaks

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026s4H_0d4NpOqL00


Some Facebook employees are reportedly angry at company leakers for compromising the tech giant's culture and have pushed for them to be punished, according to internal Facebook documents exposed by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Facebook is now getting more secretive by recently rolling out a new "Integrity Umbrella” system, The Verge reported . The Umbrella keeps a list of workers on its Integrity team, which focuses on making the platform safer for users, and only grants the 6,000 employees on that team access to certain sensitive internal documents and tools.

Previously, such documents and resources were accessible to all 68,000 Facebook employees.

DEMOCRATIC TOP REGULATOR SAYS BREAKING UP BIG TECH COULD A GOOD, 'CONSERVATIVE' SOLUTION

The clampdown on internal document-sharing represents a change in culture for Facebook, which previously tried to maintain greater openness than its Silicon Valley peers, such as Apple and Google.

“Anonymized public shaming could be a great strategy to deter leaks ... make it known that they’re gone,” one Facebook worker said, according to an analysis of internal Facebook documents by Politico .

"We just put some guillotines around so people who never leak will be scared,” another Facebook employee said in response to the first comment. “And people who leak will be s*** scared and ask journalists [for] more money for their leaks,” they added.

The employee was suggesting using a metaphorical guillotine, through scare tactics, to discourage employees from leaking.

Facebook encourages new employees to “Be Open,” but attitudes appear to be changing thanks to the recent spate of damaging leaks.

Other Facebook divisions besides the Integrity team have also restricted access to internal documents with employees. Some workers have even created a group called “Examples of Meta Culture trending towards ‘Closed,’” within an internal chat board where they often post screenshots of previously open groups now becoming private, The Verge reported.

“Perhaps it’s no surprise then that I am getting a lot of questions about my feelings as we reconsider how we manage information internally," Andrew Bosworth, one of Facebook's most powerful executives and its current chief technology officer, wrote in a memo to employees in late October that The Verge obtained.

He also said that the company has "lost some of the good faith" that it once had.

Bosworth indicated in the memo that Facebook was restricting access to its internal documents across the company because its employee base had grown too big, from 17,000 people in 2016 to over 68,000 workers now, for it to make sense to be as open as it was in the past.

However, dozens of comments on Facebook's internal chat board show that the overwhelming majority of Facebook employees disapproved of the company's decision to make the Integrity groups private, The Verge reported.

Facebook says that it is trying to maintain its culture of openness as it grows in size and deals with internal debates becoming public.

“Since earlier this year, we have been talking about the right model of information sharing for the company, balancing openness with sharing relevant information and maintaining focus,” Mavis Jones, a Facebook spokeswoman, told The Verge .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This is a work in progress, and we are committed to an open culture for the company," Jones said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Big Tech#Verge#Politico#Integrity
WKRC

Ohio AG, state pension fund sues Facebook following whistleblower, document leaks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio's attorney general is suing Facebook alleging that revelations from document leaks and whistleblower testimony show that the company misled investors, including the state's pension fund. Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) filed the lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District...
OHIO STATE
TechRepublic

Facebook and Google "listening" is more pervasive than you think

Yet another consumer is disturbed by the sketchy algorithms deployed by Facebook. Here's how the app knows what you're talking about and what to do about it. This past weekend, my mother-in-law came for a visit. During her stay, something happened to cause her great concern. Let me set the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CMSWire

There's More to the Metaverse Than Facebook and Microsoft

Looking at the media coverage about the metaverse since Facebook announced it was rebranding as Meta and refocusing its future development, it would be a reasonable assumption that Meta and Microsoft were the main, if not the only, players in this growing virtual space. However, there are many other companies building metaverses, or elements of the metaverse, for the future.
NFL
protocol.com

Facebook is testing more News Feed controls for users

Facebook is giving users more control over what they see in News Feed, the company announced Thursday. Over the coming weeks, the company will being allowing some users to tweak their preferences in News Feed to change the amount of content they see from different accounts, pages and groups, as well as the topics that appear in their News Feeds.
INTERNET
Wired UK

TikTok’s Next Big Move? To Become Facebook

The email hit staff inboxes on a Tuesday in early November. With it came a significant change to ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the hit app TikTok and its domestic counterpart, Douyin. An organization famous for its flat hierarchy—any employee, regardless of their standing, has long been able to direct-message founder Zhang Yiming on Lark, ByteDance’s version of Slack—was starting to build silos and more formal structures for its business.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Conglomerate Paradox: As GE splinters, Facebook becomes Meta

In the first scene of the first episode of the classic sitcom 30 Rock, television showrunners Liz Lemon and Pete Hornberger nervously walk into an office under renovation to meet their boss, Gary. They can't see him anywhere. "Where is Gary?" asks Lemon. Just then a man in a suit kicks down a wall and barges into the room. "Gary's dead," the man says. "I'm Jack Donaghy, new VP of development for NBC-GE-Universal-Kmart."
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

A leaked Facebook document shows 10 Instagram product principles instructing employees to ‘understand the root cause of people’s problems’

Meta, previously generally known as Fb, shared inside ideas with workers to information the event of Instagram, a doc considered by Insider reveals. The checklist consists of ideas similar to “perceive the basis trigger of individuals’s issues” and “be higher, not simply completely different.”. Mission statements and ideas are a...
INTERNET
Us Weekly

Does Queen Elizabeth II Have a Secret Facebook Account? Royal Expert Jonathan Sacerdoti Says…

Looking for friend requests? Upon the speculation that Queen Elizabeth II has her own private Facebook account, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti has weighed in on the matter. “There’ve been reports that the queen has a secret Facebook account, which I can’t quite believe [because] she is 95 years old,” Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 23. “So, I have trouble sometimes with new technology, but she seems completely able to pick these things up. We saw her during lockdown with all the Zoom calls and the video calls. And now, since her health’s been not quite as good as it was in the past, she’s been doing more [appearances] that way. And now we find out about the Facebook account. It’s extraordinary to think how readily and easily she picks up these new technologies.”
INTERNET
The Independent

Google commits to competition watchdog oversight on privacy changes

Search engine giant Google has offered new proposals on the way it uses customer data following an intervention by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has laid out a series of commitments from Google over its Privacy Sandbox plans that risked squeezing competition by removing third-party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser.Investigators raised concerns that plans by Google to hide data – in the name of privacy – would impede competition in digital advertising markets.We have worked with the Information Commissioner's Office, the CMA's international counterparts and parties across this sector throughout this process...
INTERNET
Cosmopolitan

Royal expert reveals Queen's 'extraordinary' technology skills and hints she has a secret Facebook

A Royal expert has hinted that Her Majesty the Queen might have a secret Facebook account, revealing that she has "extraordinary" technology skills. The question of whether the Monarch is on social media has been a hot topic as of late, with the likes of The Sun and The Express investigating the suggestion numerous times over the years. Now though, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti has waded in on the matter, speaking to US Weekly about whether it's possible.
INTERNET
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy