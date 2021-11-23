PGPD investigates fatal crash in Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A fatal crash blocked a roadway for hours in Prince Georges's County early Monday this morning.
The crash happened on South Osborne and Farm Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Police say both drivers who were the sole occupants in their vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle, an adult male was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The other driver has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.
