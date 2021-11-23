ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in stabbing at Rockville McDonald’s

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Rockville last week.

31-year-old Isiah Anthony Hollins was arrested and is facing a number of charges in connection to the stabbing that left a man hospitalized.

Valley Health System implements new visitation policy

On Nov. 16, Rockville City Police officers responded to the McDonald’s at 1300 Rockville Pike for a stabbing. Police then found the victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face and arms. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a verbal dispute took place between two employees inside the restaurant that evening.

At some point, both the suspect and victim exited the restaurant and went outside to the parking lot. The suspect retrieved a knife from his vehicle, approached the victim, and began to stab him multiple times. The suspect drove off prior to police arrival. Hollins is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Comments / 1

Ricky Sites
4d ago

Whatever happened to a good old fashioned fist fight? Now everyone wants to use a gun or a knife. Times sure have changed

Reply
4
 

