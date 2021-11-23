Police investigate two Sunday night shootings in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two shootings were reported within two minutes of each other in two different locations in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

Police got the first call at 9:15 p.m. Sunday along Indian Hills Ter in Derwood. Moments later at 9:17 p.m., another shooting call came in 15 miles away on November Cir in White Oak.

The victim in the White Oak shooting succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, with police now investigating it as a homicide and no suspect in custody yet.

Back in Derwood, police found another man who had been shot, his injuries were non-life-threatening. Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody in this shooting.

Montgomery County Police have investigated 29 homicides this year alone, many of them shootings.

“Every week it seems there are new gun-related incidents that have caused residents to fear for their safety,” said Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker.

Hucker says local government and law enforcement have to take immediate action to curb the recent rise in violent crime, especially in and around Silver Spring.

“Last weekend there was a shooting between two cars at 16th and Spring St, two weeks ago there were two shootings on Fenton St on different nights and another shooting in Long Branch that left holes in local businesses,” Hucker said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.