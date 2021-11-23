ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County resident speaks about his journey with long COVID

By Nordea Lewis
 4 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Those who experienced COVID-19 talk about the difficulties with loss of smell and taste, others perhaps have difficulty breathing or constantly feeling fatigue, but what if even after you recovered from COVID the symptoms stay with you.

99.9% of Maryland seniors are vaccinated

This is called long COVID, and In Frederick County, Maryland Emilio Reid shared his journey with WDVM 25.

“My garage is filled with oxygen tanks. I thought I was a strong man. Well, mentally I am, but I’m still working on it physically,” said Reid.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Y7d_0d4Noiys00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8yeZ_0d4Noiys00

Emilio Reid battled COVID-19 back in March of 2020. Reid spent 90 days in the hospital, 53 days in the intensive care unit, and six weeks in rehabilitation for lung therapy.

Although it’s been a year and Reid recovered from the coronavirus and is now fully vaccinated, he is one of the people who struggle with long-term COVID.

The COVID survivor says his life completely changed. He went from driving all over the country and providing for his family, to struggling to breathe daily and hardly walking.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjhyO_0d4Noiys00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpsff_0d4Noiys00

“He has always been a provider, and it’s hard seeing him suffer. We are trying to figure out what he can do now, but I know we will get through this,” said Kelli Reid, wife of Emilio.

Experts say there is no set time on when long-term COVID ends, so having support is crucial.

“I am grateful to have my family by my side, but people need to get serious and take the proper precautions. COVID-19 can cause a lot of damage, and I hope people get vaccinated and stay safe,” said Emilio.

WDVM 25

Union Mills Public House Brings Opportunities to Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick county resident Niko Negas is bringing something to downtown Frederick that he says will become a huge cornerstone. A large space for residents to hold special events.  Prior to the pandemic Negas and co-owner Mary Custer were approached to bring a food component to Carrol Creak. After finding what once […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Although Frederick County is one of the most vaccinated areas, its transmission rate remains high.   As of Nov. 24, Frederick Health Hospital reported 41 COVID-19 patients with 31 in acute care and 10 in the Intensive Care Unit. The health department reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases, along with two […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Hogan Announces 500,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan earlier this week announced that the Maryland Department of Health will be making 500,000 COVID-19 test kits to be administered statewide.  MDH is distributing them to local health departments to make them available free of charge at designated locations in their jurisdictions. Distribution of the kits will increase public […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Northern Virginia counties offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Counties in Northern Virginia are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible adults. The Virginia Department of Health has authorized administering booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna to all adults. Those who are 18 and older and received both doses of one of these brands at least six months ago […]
VIRGINIA STATE
