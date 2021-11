Saturday marks the end of an up and down regular season for Michigan State football. The Spartans will look to move to 10-2 on the year against Penn State. The battle against Penn State will also be the last time that MSU’s senior class will ever play in Spartan Stadium again. Twenty-five players will don the Green and White and play in the Woodshed for the final time of their career if they choose not to use the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

