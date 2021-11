Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four girls basketball players to choose from for the week 3 player of the week. Eminence fans pulled through for a second week in a row as the Eels' Danica Myers was voted player of the week. The sophomore scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and had a steal in a loss to North Central (Farmersburg).

EMINENCE, IN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO