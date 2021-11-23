ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

'black-ish' Final Season Gets Colorful New Key Art with Nod To Season 1 Poster

justjaredjr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth and final season of black-ish is almost here!. The ABC series will end it’s run after the upcoming season, saying goodbye to the Johnson family. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Yara Shahidi,...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

All 18 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Seasons Ranked by Their Posters

If you’ve ever seen a poster for Grey’s Anatomy at a subway station or a bus stop, you have graphic designers like the ones at BLT Communications to thank. (That creative agency designed every Grey’s poster from Season 1 to Season 14.) Here in Season 18, though, we can admit...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Scribner
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Miles Brown
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 winter finale talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, or are curious to get some other details, we’re happy to help!. Of course, we should start by handing down what is in this case some bittersweet news: There is a new episode tonight, but it’s the winter finale. We’re going to be stuck waiting until January, at the earliest, to see what’s coming on the other side.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Grown-ish Takes Us Through Zoey's "Impeccably Dressed" Years Ahead of Season 4 Return

Grown-ish is back to finish out its fourth season, and ahead of its winter premiere, we have a glimpse of what senior year will look like for Zoey (Yara Shahidi). The show's midseason finale last left with Zoey and Aaron's (Trevor Jackson) relationship on the rocks. And a cliffhanger of Ana (Francia Raisa) and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) seemingly sleeping together (. . . huh?). Not to mention, we still don't know exactly where Zoey stands with Luca (Luka Sabbat) after the explosive blowup between him and Aaron. But alas, graduation season is now approaching, so we can only imagine what crazy drama is in store for the rest of the season.
TV SHOWS
coastalbreezenews.com

Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 4 Return, Series Premiere for ‘Single Drunk Female’

Freeform‘s hit comedy series grown-ish is returning for the second half of Season 4, as graduation looms for Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her pals, played by Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. While these Cal U seniors figure out their next steps, the countdown to graduation is on.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Black Ish#The Final Season#Abc
ramascreen.com

Yay! Here Are The Key Art And Trailer For CROSSING SWORDS Season 2

Check out the all-new trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of Hulu’s “Crossing Swords.” All episodes premiere Friday, December 10th only on Hulu. SYNOPSIS: Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! From creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the producers of Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: New Season 7 Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The series is currently in its seventh season on the network and while traveling through time protecting history from various issues and anomalies is just part of the job for the heroes, the season has found them in uncharted territory of sorts. After saving the world from an alien invasion, the Legends ended up stranded in the past when the Waverider was blown up by a second Waverider leaving them with no way home - and no way of knowing if they're messing up the timeline themselves.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Drops Stunning New Poster

The second part of Attack on Titan Season 4 just got an amazing poster ahead of its January premiere. We're already hyped up for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now that the anime has been given an official release date. However, it has been a while since we got any updates on the second part of the Final Season. Luckily, we now have a new poster for the upcoming episodes and it puts the focus on Eren Jaeger.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Netflix Releases New Teaser For "Ozark" Final Season

Today, Netflix released a menacing new teaser trailer previewing Ozark’s fourth and final season, set to premiere at the top of next year, on January 21st. This season will, of course, see Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner in their roles as the Byrde family. As the trailer proceeds, one thing can be certain: the ending won’t be pretty.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
EW.com

Manifest begins filming final season in New York after Netflix rescue

Make sure your seats and tray tables are in the upright position, because Manifest is getting ready take flight once more. Series creator Jeff Rake tweeted Thursday that filming has begun on the final season of the supernatural drama, which was canceled after three seasons on NBC and then rescued by Netflix for a last hurrah. "AND WE'RE BACK!" Rake captioned a photo of crew members on the streets of Gotham.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Ozark first look photos, new teaser prepare you for final season

"Sometimes people make decisions, and you've got to act accordingly. Or you can crawl in a hole... to die." Those are the words of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) in a new teaser for the final season of Ozark. In addition to releasing the below video, Netflix has dropped 24 (!) first look photos, featuring the likes of Marty, Wendy (Laura Linney), Ruth (Julia Garner), Darlene (Lisa Emery), Navarro (Felix Solis), and a couple of new faces.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Get a 1st look at emotional final ‘This Is Us’ season in new trailer

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't the only exciting thing airing Thursday morning on NBC — the network is also unveiling a trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of "This Is Us." The two-minute clip, like the series itself, deals with the concepts of remembrance and time. It...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘grown-ish’ Premiere Dates, ‘The Expanse’ Trailer, ‘Solar Opposites’ Holiday Special, More ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casting, ‘Queen Sugar’ Final Season, ‘Party Down’ Returns, and More!

Freeform has announced the premiere dates for two of its comedy series. Single Drunk Female will premiere with two episodes January 20. The new series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink who is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. It will regularly air at 10:30 out of the midseason premiere of grown-ish when it returns January 27 at 10.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Sinner season 4 will be final season on USA

After having a great run the past few seasons on USA, it appears as though The Sinner season 4 is going to be the end of the road. According to a new report from Deadline, the cable network is going to be shutting down the Bill Pullman series following the upcoming season 4 finale. The show began as a limited series featuring Pullman alongside Jessica Biel, where it generated strong ratings and amassed a solid critical following. Its ratings have slipped in subsequent seasons, despite an attempt at a ratings spike in season 3 with Matt Bomer coming on board in a significant role. Unfortunately, the show was one of the casualties of an era where it’s incredibly hard for scripted shows to succeed on basic cable.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares New Trailer and Poster

Made in Abyss has shared a new trailer and poster for its upcoming second season! The first season of Made in Abyss was met with quite the cult following back when it initially debuted, but has since gotten an even bigger response in the years that followed thanks to the release of two compilation films and an official sequel film set after the events of the first season. Then it was confirmed that the series would be continuing with an official second season, and now fans have an even better idea of what to expect from these new episodes.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Stuns in An Elegant Black Gown at American Music Awards 2021

JoJo Siwa showed off her amazing look on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old entertainer looked elegant in her black gown with a sheer skirt at the event, where she was joined by Marsai Martin and Liza Koshy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy