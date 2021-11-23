ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer Tuesday

By Brandon Rector
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. A cold front arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday which will lead to a chilly Thanksgiving. Precipitation chances are looking very slim through the end of the week. An upper level ridge will build into...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Rain To Snow This Evening, Cold Wind Tomorrow

Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
BOSTON, MA
nashvillesevereweather.com

Cold Today, Warmer Tomorrow

Today will be pretty chilly – fitting weather for those of us who decorate for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving *cue Christmas music*. We will stay dry though!. Black Friday shoppers and workers, you will want to dress warmly today – our high is only 43 degrees. We will be warming up a bit tomorrow and that trend will continue into next week when we jump back into the 60s. Those overnight lows will stay very chilly however. It’ll be that type of weather where you’re freezing in the morning, but don’t need a jacket by lunchtime.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
wfft.com

Warmer start to the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A warm front brings warmer air into the region Saturday. Expect a cold Saturday morning as temperatures start off in the mid 20s. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. You know the drill, bundle up before heading out the door. There’s...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Warmer Saturday with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite a cold Friday for us across the state as high temperatures only managed to get into the low to mid 30s. Warmer temperatures will make there way back into the state for the final weekend of November, but this will lead way to additional rain chances.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hoiabc.com

Mixed bag weekend, warmer

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Honestly you have much of the information you need from the title, but I’ll elaborate in a moment. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s with mostly cloudy skies. A southerly wind around 8 miles per hour is expected, gusts up to 15 mph are possible.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Ksnb#Eastern#Central Nebraska#Western Nebraska
WBKO

A Much Warmer Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday was a cold one! Despite full sunshine, temps only reached the low 40s. It will be quite a bit warmer Saturday as a south to southwest wind takes over!. Though temperatures will track in the 30s Saturday morning, we’ll see daytime highs climb...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KATC News

Cool, more clouds Saturday

It'll be chilly this evening if you are heading out for any plans or maybe some Friday night playoff football. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and eventually into the 40s as the evening wears on.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Warmer with a few sprinkles Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a warmer weekend but may see a few showers today. TODAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy through much of the day. There’s a slight chance we may see a few scattered, light showers or sprinkles through the afternoon. Winds will be a bit gusty as well out of the south. Highs today will be around 45.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 28. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42. Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy