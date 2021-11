GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, families will gather to celebrate what they have and what they can be the thankful for. For a growing number of them, it’s life itself after surviving severe bouts with COVID-19. Sue and Billy Szendrey will be sitting in their favorite chairs on Thanksgiving and that’s enough for this couple who have been through so much. “I’m thankful now that when I look over he is there because he wasn’t there for a very long time,” said Sue. Sue and Billy Szendrey with their dog (CBS 11). For four months last year, Billy was away from his chair and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO