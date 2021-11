GREEN BAY — High school boys volleyball is alive and well in Kenosha County. Look no further than last weekend’s WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Indian Trail and Central both represented the county after winning their respective conferences, the Southeast and Southern Lakes, and the Falcons surprised just about everyone except themselves by making it all the way to the state championship match last Saturday, Nov. 6, before losing in five sets to Milwaukee Marquette.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO