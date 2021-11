Methods to Pay 2021 Calcasieu Parish Property Announced. Lake Charles, LA – On September 17, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced that 2021 property tax notices are being mailed to property owners. The deadline to make payment for the 2021 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2021. Taxpayers can choose to pay their 2021 property taxes online on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website at www.CPSO.com by using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card. Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the CPSO website.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO