Entering Saturday’s game, quarterback TJ Finley understands all eyes are on him. Having said that, the sophomore knows he cannot win the game on his own. Finley spoke Wednesday about settling in as the Tigers’ quarterback and how his teammates have eased his burden of taking the reins from injured starter Bo Nix. Finley explained he doesn’t feel an immense amount of pressure because not only has he been preparing as if he was the starter but also because of the teammates surrounding him.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO