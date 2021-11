Thanksgiving is a fun but stressful time of the year. The entire meal can be a time-consuming and strenuous culinary event. To help streamline this Thanksgiving, chef Noah Zamler from The Press Room in Chicago is here with some insider chef secrets to making that perfect Thanksgiving feast. A culinary professional since the age of fifteen, Zamler’s food philosophy is all about seasonality and high-quality ingredients. With experience ranging from Metro-Detroit to Chicago and Rome, Zamler has cooked everything from pasta and sourdough bread to whole animal butchery and seasonal seafood.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO