Do More Electric SUV Options Mean the Death of the Tesla Model Y in 2022?

By Charles Singh
 4 days ago
The Tesla Model Y is in danger. More electric SUV models are being released than ever before. Will 2022 be the death of the Tesla Model Y?. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is becoming wildly popular. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is rapidly becoming one of the most popular SUV models...

MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model Y Cost?

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is one-of-a-kind, like all Teslas are. It’s an electric SUV, and one of the cheapest Teslas. Still, Tesla is not immune to the microchip shortage, and there’s a huge delay if you’re ordering or thinking about ordering a Tesla Model Y. How much does the 2022 Tesla Model Y cost, and how long is the wait for a Tesla Model Y?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Fisker Ocean Is A 550-HP Tesla Model Y Killer

Nearly two years after the prototype was unveiled, the production version of the Fisker Ocean is finally here, and it doesn't disappoint. Debuting at the LA Auto Show, Fisker's new electric crossover could be the Tesla Model Y's biggest threat yet. Rather than an electric hatchback, the Fisker Ocean is designed to be a true electric SUV, with a sculpted exterior, sleek design lines, and a wide stance that enhances the handling and gives the EV a bolder presence.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model Y Keeps Getting More Undesirable

The Tesla Model Y was once the most sought-after electric crossover in America. Now, the Model Y is taking a back seat to newer, more affordable electric SUVs. Here’s why the Tesla Model Y just keeps on getting more and more undesirable. The Tesla Model Y is no longer affordable...
CARS
insideevs.com

Drag Race: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. Vs Tesla Model Y Perf.

The top-of-the-line versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y met up for a little bit of drag racing to see which is quicker. On paper, both should do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The Tesla Model Y Performance (2020 version) is noticeably lighter (4,419 lbs/2,004 kg) than...
CARS
State
California State
insideevs.com

Tesla Starts Deliveries Of Model Y Performance In China

Tesla has officially announced on its weibo channel that customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y Performance in China have started. It's the third Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y version available in the country, after the Long Range AWD and RWD (previously named Standard Range). Together with two Model 3 versions, the MIC lineup consists of five versions (see the list here).
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mach-E GT Performance Almost Beats Tesla Model Y Performance

The Tesla Model Y is one of the best electric all-rounders money can buy right now, and in range-topping Performance guise it will out-accelerate almost any other car it will meet on the road. What if that car is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, you ask? That’s what...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Sold Out Until After Holidays In Northeast

If you live in the Northeast of the United States there are no new Model Y vehicles available from inventory until 2022. If you reside in the Northeast and envisioned wrapping up a Tesla Model Y for your special someone for the holidays you still l can. Just not this holiday season. Perhaps in 2022 or beyond. That is because, according to Tesla, there isn’t a single unsold new Model Y crossover in stock in the entire Northeast of the U.S.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Says Tesla and Electric SUVs “Absolute Bottom” for Reliability

Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports director of vehicle testing, spoke to a Detroit Automotive Press Association group about reliability this week. The Tesla lineup was explicitly mentioned as unreliable, while the Consumer Reports conference also noted quality issues that plagued electric SUVs. However, it wasn’t all bad news. Many brands saw improved reliability overall.
ELECTRONICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

In Los Angeles, Tesla’s rivals roll out larger, cheaper electric SUVs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Automakers chasing electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc revealed new, more affordable and larger electric sport utility vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show, racing into one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. market. Kia Motors called out Tesla by name at the show, announcing that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SlashGear

Tesla Model Y Price climbs again

Anyone who’s been on the fence about buying a new Tesla electric vehicle should go ahead and pull the trigger because prices are continually going up. Tesla has now increased the price of its Model Y SUV by $1000, pushing the price for the entry-level Model Y Long Range up to $58,990. The new price increase comes only a month after the last price increase that saw pricing on the Model Y Long Range model increase by $2000.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Solar Panels Soon To Be Available For Tesla Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck

As we discussed in many articles before, solar roofs for any Tesla model could be a very interesting option. Now they will be readily available as solar kits from EVSolar Kits (@EvSolarKits), as per their Indiegogo campaign: they claim their solar charging kits can end range anxiety by providing up to 150 miles of range over 2 days.
CARS
insideevs.com

Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Vs VW ID.4, Ford Mach-E and Tesla Model Y

The Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE is the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya model (one of four) in the U.S. with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. We have already compared the entry-level Ariya with some of the competitors, and now it's time to see how the first electric AWD Nissan stands up against competitors.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Kia EV9: Concept electric SUV is full of ideas for production-bound model

Kia on Wednesday revealed the EV9 Concept, which both hints at an upcoming mid-sized electric SUV and sets a new sustainability-focused design theme for the brand. The very boxy, upright look of the EV9 reinterprets Kia's Tiger Face facade in front, with a "BEV-focused grille" that hides a star pattern. The hood duct area also houses a solar panel. A star cloud pattern was the inspiration for the lighting, while the exterior color was chosen to mimic the ocean and its depth.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model Y Gets Another Price Hike

The automotive world is currently facing a number of crises, most notably the ongoing chip shortage, as well as general global logistic disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. This has naturally led to long waiting periods and in some cases, increased prices. EV market leader Tesla has been increasing its prices rapidly in recent months to the point where it's getting out of hand. Back in May, we reported that the prices of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were going up by $500, but at that stage, the Model 3 was already $2,500 more than it was in March 2021. Then in August, Tesla once again announced price increases, this time for the Model S which saw a $5,000 jump. The latest from Tesla is that the Model Y will get yet another increase, this time by $1,000, and delivery estimates are also being pushed out into 2022. Joy.
CARS
Jalopnik

A Tesla Model Y Will Now Cost You Over $60,000

Late last week Tesla quietly raised the price of its entry level Model Y crossover by a thousand dollars. This is something that Tesla seems to do every few weeks this year, and has contributed to a price hike of nearly $10,000 in 2021 so far. When the car was first unveiled in March of 2019 it was teased with a $39,000 starting price. On January 1st of this year you could order one for $51,200. If you go to Tesla’s website right now and place an order, it’ll cost you $58,990 plus a $1,200 destination and doc fee. For the privilege of buying a car from the wealthiest man in the world.
BUYING CARS
