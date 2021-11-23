ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper and Ex-Girlfriend Irina Shayk Are ‘Incredibly Close’: ‘They Spend More Time Together Than What’s Shown’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Jim Ruymen/Shutterstock

Showing them how it’s done! Although Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have sparked romance rumors again following their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that their existing bond “hasn’t changed.”

An insider explains to Us that Cooper, 46, and Shayk, 35, “spending a lot of time together” as they continue to focus on their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper out and about in New York on June 17, 2021. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the source details. “He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid friendly activities that involve their daughter.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star and the model are “incredibly close,” and they are all about building an “amazing coparenting relationship,” the insider adds.

Cooper and Shayk originally started dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together two years later. The couple split in June 2019 but have stayed in each other’s lives as they prioritize their daughter.

One month after their split, the Russia native opened up about her thoughts on marriage since calling it quits with the A Star Is Born actor.

“Everyone looks at it differently,” she said in her cover story for the Harper’s Bazaar Summer Digital Issue in July 2019. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

At the time, Shayk also weighed in on keeping her dating life private when speculation swirled about her relationships.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she noted. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity, I guess.”

As Cooper and Shayk kept a united front in their coparenting relationship, the Sports Illustrated model got honest about adjusting to life as a single mother.

“Life without B is new ground,” she told British Vogue in January 2020. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Following her brief fling with Kanye West earlier this year, Shayk and Cooper sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted walking arm in arm in New York. According to the source, the duo are “both single” and their public outings, with and without their little one, are further proof of “how well they get along.”

“They’re super supportive of each other and each other’s career,” the insider tells Us. “As always, they put their daughter first in every decision they make.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

