Rams' Leonard Floyd: Expected to play after concussion

Skowronek (thigh) is active for Monday's game at San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Skowronek made a late appearance on the Rams' Week 10 injury report, logging no activity Saturday due to a thigh injury. It won't prevent him from suiting up Monday, and there's also an expectation he may enter the starting lineup in the wake of Robert Woods' torn ACL, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Such a development may come to pass, but the rookie seventh-round pick has just three receptions (on three targets) for 30 yards in seven appearances to date. Skowronek also will have to contend for snaps and looks from Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and newcomer Odell Beckham. As a result, a wait-and-see approach may be the prudent one to take with Skowronek, who averaged 13.4 yards per catch and scored 13 TDs in 45 collegiate games between Northwestern and Notre Dame.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO