NFL

Rams' Leonard Floyd: Expected to play after concussion

 4 days ago

Coach Sean McVay expects that Floyd (concussion) should be available to play in Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, Andrew Siciliano of NFL...

CBS Sports

Rams' Ben Skowronek: Playing Monday

Skowronek (thigh) is active for Monday's game at San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Skowronek made a late appearance on the Rams' Week 10 injury report, logging no activity Saturday due to a thigh injury. It won't prevent him from suiting up Monday, and there's also an expectation he may enter the starting lineup in the wake of Robert Woods' torn ACL, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Such a development may come to pass, but the rookie seventh-round pick has just three receptions (on three targets) for 30 yards in seven appearances to date. Skowronek also will have to contend for snaps and looks from Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and newcomer Odell Beckham. As a result, a wait-and-see approach may be the prudent one to take with Skowronek, who averaged 13.4 yards per catch and scored 13 TDs in 45 collegiate games between Northwestern and Notre Dame.
NFL
SportsGrid

Rams Expecting Von Miller to Play on Monday Night vs. 49ers

The hype around the Los Angeles Rams this week has been dominated by the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., allowing another recent acquisition to gear up for his Rams’ debut. On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he expects Von Miller to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Rams’ Robert Woods feels the support after injury

SANTA CLARA — It’s not unusual for a player to write a public thank-you to fans after he gets traded. It’s something else to do it after he gets injured. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods did that this week. Woods posted a message on Twitter headlined “To my family, friends,...
NFL
FanSided

Let’s chat about LA Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd

When the LA Rams added free agent veteran outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to the Rams defense in 2020, the reception was… lukewarm at best. Floyd was a productive if not-flashy, edge rusher from the Chicago Bears defense. The biggest attraction for the Rams organization was his familiarity with Brandon Staley and Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme.
NFL
therams.com

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

The Rams have seven games left following a Week 11 bye that came just past the midway point of the 18-week season. As they begin preparation for Week 12 against the Packers and the remainder of the regular season, theRams.com identifies five storylines for fans to watch. 1. When will...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams injury updates on Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided injury updates after Monday’s practice - Leonard Floyd is dealing with a concussion and the team is expecting Justin Hollins to return to the team in the next few weeks after losing him back in Week 3. Floyd suffered a concussion in...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Aaron Rodgers To Play Sunday Against The Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at...
NFL
FanSided

Packers vs. Rams: Expect a far greater challenge than playoff win

The Green Bay Packers outclassed the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on January 16, advancing to the NFC Championship Game. Three hundred sixteen days on, the two teams meet again in Green Bay. Don’t expect a similar performance from either side. Much has changed since then. Rams have improved.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: 3 Adjustments Rams Need to Make After Bye

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-3 as they head out of the bye week. They are just one game out of the NFC’s top seed and for the most part will control their own destiny down the stretch. They’ll need some help to win the NFC West. However, if the Rams take care of business, they’ll be in good shape.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rodgers should play vs. Rams

UNDATED (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The toe injury limited Rodgers to one day of practice last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. Rodgers says the toe is fractured.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams veteran OLB Leonard Floyd back from two ailments

When the LA Rams signed up WR Odell Beckham Jr., they had no way to foresee that they would almost immediately lose veteran WR Robert Woods for the season to an ACL injury. So too when the team traded for veteran outside linebacker Von Miller, there was no way to expect that their Steady-Freddie veteran Leonard Floyd would be undergoing his own set of challenges.
