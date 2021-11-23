Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage Monday

Girard scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished three assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Girard's offense has started to spark to life recently, as he's collected seven points in his last three games. The 23-year-old was impressive in Saturday's win, which also saw him pick up his first power-play point of the season. Girard has a goal, eight helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests. The Quebec native should continue to see more usage while Bowen Byram (upper body) is out.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO