Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kuemper will get the starting nod for Monday's home game against the Senators, Peter...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s Win Over the Sharks

Prior to the start of the regular season, most pundits had picked the San Jose Sharks to finish near the bottom of the league, projecting the team to finish behind even the expansion Seattle Kraken. It was surprising then that the Sharks entered Ball Arena Saturday night with a 7-5-1 record in what has turned out to be a hotly contested Pacific Division.
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Nazem Kadri’s point streak, Darcy Kuemper’s hot stretch and other numbers surrounding the Avalanche after a 4-2 victory in Vancouver

Winners of three straight games for the first time this season, the suddenly hot Avalanche have seemingly found their stride. Colorado (7-5-1) went into Vancouver and escaped with a 4-2 victory despite trailing by a goal early in the third period. After a disappointing start to the year for the team and basically all of its star players, the Avs find themselves riding a number of hot streaks and are accumulating goals at a rapid pace.
CBS LA

Kadri Extends Point Streak, Avs Top Ducks 5-2 For 6th Straight Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span. Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper. The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night. Colorado...
Darcy Kuemper
canucksarmy.com

‘Embarrassing’ loss to the Avalanche highlights Canucks roster’s lack of identity

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Canucks appeared to be making strides back to competitiveness in their efforts earlier this week against the Stars and Ducks. But after Thursday night’s 7-1 drubbing at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, those games feel like a distant memory. The Avalanche exposed every flaw...
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Takes shorthanded helper

Johnson logged a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Johnson helped out on Logan O'Connor's goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Johnson has picked up just one goal and three helpers through 12 contests this season, mainly playing in a bottom-four role. He's added 27 hits, 21 blocked shots, a plus-6 rating and 24 shots on net, so he could have some fantasy value in deeper formats for his decent category coverage.
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Sam Girard Taking Charge Amidst Trade Rumors

They say a week is a long time in hockey, and for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard, that is certainly the case. Just two games ago, trade rumors circulated around the 23-year-old blueliner with his place on the team questioned. Part of that has been down to the emergence of...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Lights lamp Saturday

Burakovsky scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Burakovsky added an insurance tally at 10:13 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger has been solid in a top-six role so far, producing four goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests. He's posted point totals of 44 and 45 in the last two abbreviated seasons -- given a full slate of games, he's on track to at least meet that level of production.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Earns shorthanded assist

Helm produced a shorthanded assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Two of Helm's three points this year have come with the Avalanche down a man, and they've both been in the last two contests. The 34-year-old has added 25 shots on net and 14 hits in 12 contests overall. Injuries could see Helm move into a third-line role, but he's unlikely to play on a scoring line this year.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Grabs first helper

Megna produced an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Megna has spent most of the season on the Avalanche's roster, but his helper on Alex Newhook's second-period tally was his first point of the year. Megna has added 12 shots on net and 18 hits in a fourth-line role. The 31-year-old has never produced more than nine points in a season, so he can be left off fantasy rosters.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Won't play Saturday

Byram (upper body) won't be available for Saturday's game versus San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram practiced fully Friday after taking an elbow to the face during Thursday's win over Vancouver, but he evidently isn't feeling well enough to play against the Sharks. Byram's dealt with concussion issues in the past, and the Avalanche are fearful he may have suffered another one against the Canucks. If that ends up being the case, he could be facing a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Explodes with four points

Girard scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished three assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Girard's offense has started to spark to life recently, as he's collected seven points in his last three games. The 23-year-old was impressive in Saturday's win, which also saw him pick up his first power-play point of the season. Girard has a goal, eight helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests. The Quebec native should continue to see more usage while Bowen Byram (upper body) is out.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Unknown timetable

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Compher (upper body) "pulled something" and could be out a couple days "or much longer," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The Avalanche caught the injury bug early this season. Compher, who filled on on the first line for Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), is the second center to suffer an injury. More should be learned in the coming days, and Compher has some time to get ready for Colorado's next game, Wednesday in Vancouver.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Steps up with three points

Kadri scored a goal on two shots, delivered two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. J.T. Compher went down with an upper-body injury early in the contest and Kadri picked up the slack to lead Avalanche forwards with 19:40 of ice time. Kadri's point streak is now six games (three goals, seven helpers). The 31-year-old is up to four goals, 10 assists, 32 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 24 PIM in 12 contests overall. Should Compher miss additional time, Kadri would likely ascend to the top line between star wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nabs assist in win

Landeskog logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Landeskog helped out on an Andre Burakovsky goal in the third period. While the Avalanche's first-line center spot has turned into a revolving door with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and J.T. Compher (upper body) both hurt, Landeskog continues to produce regardless of linemates. The captain has 12 points, 28 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating through 10 contests. He's flirted with point-per-game potential at times, so this isn't totally unreasonable production.
thednvr.com

Avalanche Practice Notebook: Compher’s turn on injured list

The story continues to be about injuries for the Colorado Avalanche. In their first practice after knocking off the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday, Nathan MacKinnon was expectedly absent, while JT Compher and Bowen Byram each added themselves to the seemingly never-ending list of Avs injuries in the early part of this season. And it doesn’t seem like either…
CBS Sports

Wild's Nico Sturm: Fills empty cage

Sturm scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Sturm provided some insurance with his tally at 14:54 of the third period after Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol pulled his goalie early. The 26-year-old Sturm is up to five points, 26 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 14 contests this year. He'll continue to work in a bottom-six role.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Nets power-play goal

Toews scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Toews has now scored in consecutive games, and he's up to three points in as many outings since coming off of injured reserve. The 27-year-old defenseman has added six shots on net and a plus-4 rating -- he should continue to pair with Cale Makar on the Avalanche's top defensive unit.
