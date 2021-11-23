Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads league in tackles

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
DK Metcalf had just stomped off Lambeau Field, ejected from the Seahawks’ most recent game because he got in a fight. Team captain Bobby Wagner walked over to the Metcalf at the edge of the sideline. Wagner was the first one to approach and talk to Metcalf since the wide receiver had yanked the face masks of two Packers following a play late in garbage time of Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay.
In their recent past, whenever the Seahawks needed a leader to speak up and even rip into teammates, they relied on Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor. Those souls of those championship teams are gone, of course, retired. In their wake: the fallen, 2021 Seahawks. They held a team meeting Monday....
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks will be playing in snowy conditions Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Following the interception, Dillon first ran for four yards, but then tore loose on a 50-yard run following a short pass from Rodgers. During the next three...
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Hey we’ve got another Reacts poll to deliver to you. We’re skipping the confidence...
The Seattle Seahawks only sustained a couple of new injuries in Week 10 during their disappointing loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle might have gotten truly lucky with one of them. Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown left the game in the fourth quarter and was unable to...
One of the most athletic linebackers in the league for a decade, Wagner has chased down numerous dual-threat signal callers over the years. While offering similarities to past predecessors, Murray and the Cardinals' scheme present unique challenges of their own for the Seahawks.
Aaron Rodgers returned on a cold and snowy day at Lambeau Field, but he wasn’t the primary reason the Packers beat the Seahawks. It was Green Bay’s defense that got the job done, shutting Seattle down in a 17-0 win. Rodgers returned from his COVID-19 absence and completed 23 of...
According to an analysis by Larry Holder at the Athletic, the Seahawks (3-6) are among the NFL’s worst teams this season when it comes to pass protection. In fact, only the Dolphins are lower on his list. Holder has Seattle’s offensive line ranked No. 31 in pressure percentage (31.3%). They’re...
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he spoke with DK Metcalf about controlling his emotions after the wide receiver was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wagner, 31, was shown on the sideline trying to deliver a message to Metcalf, 23, after his fourth-quarter ejection, but the...
SEATTLE (AP) — When called upon three weeks ago, Colt McCoy viewed himself as a caretaker. The Arizona Cardinals were already off to a terrific start. McCoy’s job when Kyler Murray went to the sideline with an ankle injury was to avoid giving away what the Cardinals already accomplished. McCoy...
Last year, Colt McCoy came to Seattle as the Giants’ backup quarterback and beat the Seahawks 17-12. Now the Cardinals’ backup, McCoy may get a similar result on Sunday. Arizona leads Seattle 13-6 at halftime behind a pair of McCoy touchdown passes to tight end Zach Ertz. The Cardinals took...
Arizona (9-2) had scoring drives of 92 and 82 yards in the first half that ate up 16 minutes. The Cardinals ran off another 7½ minutes early in the fourth quarter but Matt Prater missed his second field goal attempt, from 36 yards to give Seattle hope. After 20 straight...
Bobby Wagner grew up in a household with two older sisters, and a mom, Phenia, who helped shape him into a man who would one day be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, so he learned at an early age that he had better value and appreciate the women in his life.
Comments / 0