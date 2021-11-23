Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads league in tackles

DK Metcalf had just stomped off Lambeau Field, ejected from the Seahawks’ most recent game because he got in a fight. Team captain Bobby Wagner walked over to the Metcalf at the edge of the sideline. Wagner was the first one to approach and talk to Metcalf since the wide receiver had yanked the face masks of two Packers following a play late in garbage time of Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO