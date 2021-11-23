Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Remains out Monday

Aube-Kubel had one shot on goal, three hits and two PIM over 10:23 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Aube-Kubel, who was recently claimed off waivers by Colorado, made his debut for the Avalanche. He skated at right wing on the third line along with Alex Newhook and Tyson Jost. Prior to the game, Avs head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that Aube-Kubel might get some time on the power play, but that did not materialize. Aube-Kubel brings mixed reviews with him from Philadelphia. Peter Baugh of The Athletic noted a promising 2019-20 season before a different 2020-21, in which he took unnecessary penalties and made poor decisions. Due to injuries, the Avalanche were in need of an experienced forward, so they're rolling on the dice on Aube-Kubel.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO