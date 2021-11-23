ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Remains out Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Byram (concussion) is not available for Monday's tilt with Ottawa,...

www.cbssports.com

thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Bowen Byram escapes injury after high hit from Bo Horvat

Bowen Byram escapes serious injury after taking an elbow to the face from Bo Horvat. Byram was at practice with full energy and no restrictions, so expect him to suit up against the San Jose Sharks. In the second part of the show the fellas jump into the world of EBAY as they try to find the best Avalanche gear available. All that and much more!
NHL
Gazette

Avalanche notebook: Byram practices; Murray odd man out on defense

Defenseman Bowen Byram, a major contributor in the Avalanche’s first 10 games, left the first period of Thursday’s 7-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks and did not return. Vancouver captain Bo Horvat caught Byram’s head with his elbow. Byram, who has already dealt with the effects of a concussion in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Takes shorthanded helper

Johnson logged a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Johnson helped out on Logan O'Connor's goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Johnson has picked up just one goal and three helpers through 12 contests this season, mainly playing in a bottom-four role. He's added 27 hits, 21 blocked shots, a plus-6 rating and 24 shots on net, so he could have some fantasy value in deeper formats for his decent category coverage.
NHL
Person
Bowen Byram
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sends assist Saturday

Nichushkin produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Nichushkin set up a Nazem Kadri goal at 13:55 of the first period. The 26-year-old Nichushkin has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of his games this year (one goal, two helpers) while adding five shots on net and four hits. He's set to continue playing in a second-line role as the Avalanche battle a handful of injuries to forwards.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Grabs first helper

Megna produced an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Megna has spent most of the season on the Avalanche's roster, but his helper on Alex Newhook's second-period tally was his first point of the year. Megna has added 12 shots on net and 18 hits in a fourth-line role. The 31-year-old has never produced more than nine points in a season, so he can be left off fantasy rosters.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Tallies while shorthanded

O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. O'Connor has been solid lately, logging three goals and two helpers in his last six contests. He has six points in 12 games overall, besting his career high of five points from 22 outings last year. The 25-year-old has topped 17 minutes of ice time in three of the last four games, showing that head coach Jared Bednar trusts him with a more advanced role. As long as he keeps contributing on offense, he'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Explodes with four points

Girard scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished three assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Girard's offense has started to spark to life recently, as he's collected seven points in his last three games. The 23-year-old was impressive in Saturday's win, which also saw him pick up his first power-play point of the season. Girard has a goal, eight helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests. The Quebec native should continue to see more usage while Bowen Byram (upper body) is out.
NHL
#Avalanche#Concussion
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Kadri Deserves Contract Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have recently awarded hefty contract extensions to several of their franchise cornerstones, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and blueline star Cale Makar this past offseason. They must also account for the looming contract extension of their most important piece, Nathan MacKinnon, who surely demands a substantial increase to his paltry compensation of $6.3-million per year after the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, the Avalanche must decide how Nazem Kadri – a two-way center with a mean streak who is up for contract renewal – fits into the organization’s future plans. A resurgence of sorts has put his reputational issues on the back-burner, and suggests he could be given a contract extension for his efforts. Let’s dig in.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Lights lamp Saturday

Burakovsky scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Burakovsky added an insurance tally at 10:13 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger has been solid in a top-six role so far, producing four goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests. He's posted point totals of 44 and 45 in the last two abbreviated seasons -- given a full slate of games, he's on track to at least meet that level of production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Unknown timetable

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Compher (upper body) "pulled something" and could be out a couple days "or much longer," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The Avalanche caught the injury bug early this season. Compher, who filled on on the first line for Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), is the second center to suffer an injury. More should be learned in the coming days, and Compher has some time to get ready for Colorado's next game, Wednesday in Vancouver.
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Injured Saturday

Compher left Saturday's game against San Jose with an upper-body injury and will not return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Colorado is off until Wednesday in Vancouver so Compher will have some extra time to heal up. The 26-year-old has nine points through 12 games on the year. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Well-supported in win

Kuemper allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. It was a fairly standard performance for Kuemper, but the Avalanche's offense stepped up to lead the way. The 31-year-old goalie has settled in with his new team, winning four of his last five games to improve to 6-4-0 on the year. He has a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 10 appearances. Kuemper will be a bit of gamble in weekly formats next week, as the Avalanche only play twice -- Wednesday versus the Canucks and Friday against the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Will miss about a month

Compher (upper body) is expected to miss approximately a month, per coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. After Compher sustained the injury Saturday, Bednar said he could be out a couple days, or much longer. Turns out the answer is "much longer," as Compher's expected to remain sidelined until mid-December. With Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) in the midst of a multi-week absence, Nazem Kadri will likely center Colorado's top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the foreseeable future.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Moves to top line

O'Connor practiced on the top line Monday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. O'Connor was promoted to the first line after the Avalanche announced J.T. Compher will miss "approximately a month" with an upper-body injury. Compher had been filling in for the injured Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), who is not due back until the beginning of December. So, for at least the start of Wednesday's game in Vancouver, O'Connor will join Mikko Rantanen, who moves to center, and Gabriel Landeskog. That's a plum assignment for O'Connor, who's scored goals in two straight games and posted five points in the last six.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Markieff Morris: Remains out

Morris (neck) will not play Wednesday against New Orleans. Morris is still working back from the whiplash-like injury he sustained when Nikola Jokic plowed into him during last Monday's game in Denver. It's unclear how many more games he'll miss, but with a back-to-back coming up Morris will likely remain out for Thursday's game against Washington.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Makes Avalanche debut

Aube-Kubel had one shot on goal, three hits and two PIM over 10:23 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Aube-Kubel, who was recently claimed off waivers by Colorado, made his debut for the Avalanche. He skated at right wing on the third line along with Alex Newhook and Tyson Jost. Prior to the game, Avs head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that Aube-Kubel might get some time on the power play, but that did not materialize. Aube-Kubel brings mixed reviews with him from Philadelphia. Peter Baugh of The Athletic noted a promising 2019-20 season before a different 2020-21, in which he took unnecessary penalties and made poor decisions. Due to injuries, the Avalanche were in need of an experienced forward, so they're rolling on the dice on Aube-Kubel.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Colorado Avalanche Lines and D pairs against Canucks; Byram update

Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks tonight, 7 p.m. mountain time (not 8, which is nice). Here are your Colorado Avalanche lines and D pairs, as provided by Vancouver Hockey Now’s Rob Simpson, who is on the scene. Our Terry Frei leaves for Seattle tomorrow and will cover Friday’s Avs tilt with the Kraken, live from Climate Pledge Arena. Terry has promised that he’ll cut down on his carbon emissions while in town.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Helps out on power play

Toews generated a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Toews set up Cale Makar for a long-range blast to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 3:12 of the third period. That gave Toews points in three straight games (two goals, two helpers), and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in four contests since he was activated from injured reserve. He's added nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-5 rating while playing on the top pairing.
NHL

