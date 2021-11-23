Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Sets career high

Second year player and first year starter Jordyn Brooks had a couple standout moments in the Seattle Seahawks Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. While the game was rarely pretty — and frequently unsightly — the defense as a whole didn’t look awful, which has been a trend in recent weeks. While the uptick in defensive performance after a horrifying beginning to the season can’t be attributed solely to one factor or player, Brooks has certainly been making an impact that coincides with the overall improvement.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO