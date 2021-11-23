REPORT: LSU cornerback and former 5-star recruit enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com, LSU CB Eli Ricks has entered the transfer portal.
The California native played high school football at the IMG Academy.
Ricks played 16 games for the Tigers accumulating 31 total tackles and five interceptions.
