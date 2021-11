Darius Slay took a fumble 83 yards to the house on Sunday in the Eagles’ 33-10 win over the Broncos. Now he’s taking an award because of it. Slay, 30, has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. This is the fourth such honor of Slay’s career and this is the first time an Eagle has won the award since Fletcher Cox in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

