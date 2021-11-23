ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Tennessee Valley grocery stores still stocked, Kroger spokesperson says

By Yvette Sanchez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ui34u_0d4NlX7800

(WHNT) — While many grocers around the country are facing emptier shelves or higher priced food, people in the Tennessee Valley are heading to the store with less stress.

In Madison County, grocery shoppers took the advice when grocers said shop early to get all the essentials for your Thanksgiving dinner. The grocery stores have already seen a lot of foot traffic, but with full baskets and stocked shelves, holiday grocery shopping isn’t too stressful yet.

Can’t find a turkey? Here are five things you can cook for Thanksgiving instead

“We still have turkeys, we still have spiral hams, we still have plenty of things for those who haven’t quite done their Thanksgiving shopping yet,” said Melissa Eads, a spokesperson for Kroger.

Eads says every year a lot of planning goes into the holiday season; however, this year, factors like an employee shortage and supply chain issues made thinking ahead even more important.

“We certainly planned well in advance, orders are placed with our suppliers well in advance,” Eads continued. “We ordered extra in before we really needed it, just to make sure we have it when the time comes.”

Eads says while you may not find your favorite brand on the shelf, there will definitely be other alternative options available.

WATCH: How to make Thanksgiving dinner quick and easy

“You may go in wanting a 12-pound turkey and you have to go with a 14-pound turkey,” Eads said. “We’ve really been able to get the product in and get it on the shelves.”

At the end of the day, no matter which day you go, Eads says stress or worry should be the last thing on your mind.

“It’s a busy time for all of us and we are just working hard to make sure no matter if you shopped last week or if you’re going to shop Wednesday, you’re going to be able to find what you need in the midst of all the crazy and have a pleasant shopping experience,” Eads concluded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

How shopping local benefits communities

One industry hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic was small, locally owned businesses and stores in North Alabama are still recovering. Business owners in Athens told News 19 they are hopeful this holiday season will be a step in the right direction and that community members will choose to shop local.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Madison County, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Business
Madison County, AL
Lifestyle
Madison County, AL
Business
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
WHNT News 19

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy