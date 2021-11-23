Tennessee Valley grocery stores still stocked, Kroger spokesperson says

(WHNT) — While many grocers around the country are facing emptier shelves or higher priced food, people in the Tennessee Valley are heading to the store with less stress.

In Madison County, grocery shoppers took the advice when grocers said shop early to get all the essentials for your Thanksgiving dinner. The grocery stores have already seen a lot of foot traffic, but with full baskets and stocked shelves, holiday grocery shopping isn’t too stressful yet.

“We still have turkeys, we still have spiral hams, we still have plenty of things for those who haven’t quite done their Thanksgiving shopping yet,” said Melissa Eads, a spokesperson for Kroger.

Eads says every year a lot of planning goes into the holiday season; however, this year, factors like an employee shortage and supply chain issues made thinking ahead even more important.

“We certainly planned well in advance, orders are placed with our suppliers well in advance,” Eads continued. “We ordered extra in before we really needed it, just to make sure we have it when the time comes.”

Eads says while you may not find your favorite brand on the shelf, there will definitely be other alternative options available.

“You may go in wanting a 12-pound turkey and you have to go with a 14-pound turkey,” Eads said. “We’ve really been able to get the product in and get it on the shelves.”

At the end of the day, no matter which day you go, Eads says stress or worry should be the last thing on your mind.

“It’s a busy time for all of us and we are just working hard to make sure no matter if you shopped last week or if you’re going to shop Wednesday, you’re going to be able to find what you need in the midst of all the crazy and have a pleasant shopping experience,” Eads concluded.

