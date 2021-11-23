ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Gregory Industries to build manufacturing campus, add 100 jobs in Athens

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. — Gregory Industries is adding 100 jobs with a new manufacturing plant in Athens.

The Ohio-based company, which makes highway safety, metal framing channels, tubing, and other roll form steel products, will build the 325,000 square foot facility for $30 million on more than 80 acres in the Elm Industrial Park.

Athens to host 11th Annual Sippin’ Cider Festival next month

The new development will create 100 manufacturing, maintenance, and supervision jobs in the area.

The site of the new manufacturing campus coming to Limestone County next year. (Gregory Industries)

“We’re very excited at the prospect of creating more jobs, and more business in North Alabama,” said Gregory Industries CEO Matt Gregory. “We are grateful to the City of Athens and Limestone County for welcoming us and we are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The company says when the new campus goes online, it will expand regional manufacturing capability and allow quicker service for customers in the Southeast.

Gregory Industries says construction is expected to begin in March 2022 and begin operations that fall.

WHNT News 19

